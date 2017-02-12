Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw reenacts Chicago maritime holiday tradition

Crewmembers of the Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw prepare to offload one of the 1,200 Christmas trees at Navy Pier in Chicago, Dec. 2, 2017. The Mackinaw once again served as the Christmas Tree Ship as Coast Guard crews partnered with Chicago's maritime community for the 18th consecutive year, reenacting the tradition of the original Christmas Tree Ship which brought trees to Chicago from northern Michigan for needy families more than 100 years ago. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Master Chief Petty Officer Alan Haraf)

