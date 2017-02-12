(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw reenacts Chicago maritime holiday tradition [Image 2 of 6]

    Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw reenacts Chicago maritime holiday tradition

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2017

    Photo by Master Chief Petty Officer Alan Haraf 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    Crewmembers of the Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw prepare to offload one of the 1,200 Christmas trees at Navy Pier in Chicago, Dec. 2, 2017. The Mackinaw once again served as the Christmas Tree Ship as Coast Guard crews partnered with Chicago's maritime community for the 18th consecutive year, reenacting the tradition of the original Christmas Tree Ship which brought trees to Chicago from northern Michigan for needy families more than 100 years ago. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Master Chief Petty Officer Alan Haraf)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2017
    Date Posted: 12.02.2017 16:25
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw reenacts Chicago maritime holiday tradition [Image 1 of 6], by MCPO Alan Haraf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw crew reenacts Chicago maritime holiday tradition
    Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw reenacts Chicago maritime holiday tradition
    Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw Commanding Officer speaks to crowd at Chicago's Navy Pier during annual reenactment
    Coast Guard Sector Commander addresses audience during Chicago reenactment
    Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw helps reenact Chicago maritime tradition
    Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw helps reenact Chicago tradition

    Chicago
    tradition.
    Christmas
    Christmas Trees
    Mackinaw
    Navy Pier
    Christmas Ship

