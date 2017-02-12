Cmdr. John Stone, commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw, addresses the crowd at this year’s Chicago’s Christmas Tree Ship ceremony at Chicago's Navy Pier, Dec. 2, 2017. The Mackinaw once again served as the Christmas Tree Ship, bringing more than 1,200 Christmas trees from northern Michigan to needy families in Chicago. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Master Chief Petty Officer Alan Haraf)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2017 16:21
|Photo ID:
|3992858
|VIRIN:
|171102-G-PL299-1073
|Resolution:
|3015x2120
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw Commanding Officer speaks to crowd at Chicago's Navy Pier during annual reenactment [Image 1 of 6], by MCPO Alan Haraf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
