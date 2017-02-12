(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard Sector Commander addresses audience during Chicago reenactment [Image 4 of 6]

    Coast Guard Sector Commander addresses audience during Chicago reenactment

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2017

    Photo by Master Chief Petty Officer Alan Haraf 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    Capt. Thomas Stuhlreyer, commander of Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan, addresses the crowd at this year’s Chicago Christmas Tree Ship ceremony at Chicago's Navy Pier, Dec. 2, 2017. The Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw once again served as the Christmas Tree Ship bringing more than 1,200 Christmas trees from northern Michigan to needy families in Chicago. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Master Chief Petty Officer Alan Haraf)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2017
    Date Posted: 12.02.2017 16:11
    Photo ID: 3992855
    VIRIN: 171102-G-PL299-1052
    Resolution: 3056x2115
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Sector Commander addresses audience during Chicago reenactment [Image 1 of 6], by MCPO Alan Haraf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw crew reenacts Chicago maritime holiday tradition
    Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw reenacts Chicago maritime holiday tradition
    Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw Commanding Officer speaks to crowd at Chicago's Navy Pier during annual reenactment
    Coast Guard Sector Commander addresses audience during Chicago reenactment
    Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw helps reenact Chicago maritime tradition
    Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw helps reenact Chicago tradition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Chicago
    tradition.
    Christmas
    Christmas Trees
    Mackinaw
    Navy Pier
    Christmas Ship

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT