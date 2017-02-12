Coast Guard Sector Commander addresses audience during Chicago reenactment

Capt. Thomas Stuhlreyer, commander of Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan, addresses the crowd at this year’s Chicago Christmas Tree Ship ceremony at Chicago's Navy Pier, Dec. 2, 2017. The Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw once again served as the Christmas Tree Ship bringing more than 1,200 Christmas trees from northern Michigan to needy families in Chicago. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Master Chief Petty Officer Alan Haraf)

