    Memorial Plaque Dedication for Texas national Guardsman Killed in Afghanistan [Image 8 of 13]

    Memorial Plaque Dedication for Texas national Guardsman Killed in Afghanistan

    UNITED STATES

    12.02.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Samuel De Leon 

    Texas Army National Guard (Texas Military Forces)

    SSG Christopher Staats was killed in action while stationed in Afghanistan in 2009. A memorial plaque was dedicated to his memory at the National Guard Armory in his home town of Fredricksburg, Texas.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2017
    Date Posted: 12.02.2017 12:41
    Photo ID: 3992757
    VIRIN: 171202-A-OE086-279
    Resolution: 1086x724
    Size: 257.08 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Plaque Dedication for Texas national Guardsman Killed in Afghanistan [Image 1 of 13], by SGT Samuel De Leon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Texas
    Fredricksburg
    100th MPAD
    71st Troop Command
    Texas Military Department
    SSG Christopher Staats
    1-141 Infantry

