Memorial Plaque Dedication for Texas national Guardsman Killed in Afghanistan

SSG Christopher Staats was killed in action while stationed in Afghanistan in 2009. A memorial plaque was dedicated to his memory at the National Guard Armory in his home town of Fredricksburg, Texas.

