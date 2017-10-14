(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Deployment FY 2018

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    10.14.2017

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    171202-N-FA490-2382 ARABIAN GULF (Dec. 2, 2017) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the Stingers of Strike Fighter Attack Squadron (VFA) 113, takes off from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). Theodore Roosevelt and its carrier strike group are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Andrew Langholf/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2017
    Date Posted: 12.02.2017 12:22
    Photo ID: 3992675
    VIRIN: 171202-N-FA490-2382
    Resolution: 5459x3643
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Deployment FY 2018, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    F/A-18E Super Hornet
    Aircraft Carrier
    Carrier Strike Group 9
    DVIDS Email Import
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group
    FA490
    Carrier Air Wing Seventeen
    Stingers of Strike Fighter Attack Squadron (VFA) 113

