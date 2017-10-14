USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Deployment FY 2018

171202-N-FA490-2382 ARABIAN GULF (Dec. 2, 2017) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the Stingers of Strike Fighter Attack Squadron (VFA) 113, takes off from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). Theodore Roosevelt and its carrier strike group are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Andrew Langholf/Released)

