A Soldier enjoys a meal at a dining facility during the 20th Annual Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop, Dec. 1, 2017. Operation Toy Drop is the world’s largest combined airborne operation with eight partner nation paratroopers participating and allows Soldiers the opportunity to train on their military occupational specialty, maintain their airborne readiness, and give back to the local community. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alicia Pennisi)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2017 10:47
|Photo ID:
|3992643
|VIRIN:
|171201-A-UI657-565
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|6.38 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Food Services Provides Sustainment for Toy Drop [Image 1 of 6], by SPC Alicia Pennisi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Food Services Provides Sustainment for Toy Drop
