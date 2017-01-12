Food Services Provides Sustainment for Toy Drop

A Soldier enjoys a meal at a dining facility during the 20th Annual Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop, Dec. 1, 2017. Operation Toy Drop is the world’s largest combined airborne operation with eight partner nation paratroopers participating and allows Soldiers the opportunity to train on their military occupational specialty, maintain their airborne readiness, and give back to the local community. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alicia Pennisi)

