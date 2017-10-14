(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Chief Lopez Retires

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Callie Ware 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Apolinar Lopez, 307th Civil Engineering Squadron superintendent, hugs a member of his family during his retirement ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Oct. 15, 2017. A large contingent of family, friends and fellow Airman were on hand to wish Lopez well. He retires after 28 years of service in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Callie Ware/released)

    307th Bomb Wing

