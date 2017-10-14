U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Apolinar Lopez, 307th Civil Engineering Squadron superintendent, hugs a member of his family during his retirement ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Oct. 15, 2017. A large contingent of family, friends and fellow Airman were on hand to wish Lopez well. He retires after 28 years of service in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Callie Ware/released)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2017 09:16
|Photo ID:
|3992605
|VIRIN:
|171014-F-IJ844-0065
|Resolution:
|2364x3546
|Size:
|4.86 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Chief Lopez Retires, by SSgt Callie Ware, identified by DVIDS
