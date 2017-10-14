U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Apolinar Lopez, 307th Civil Engineering Squadron superintendent, hugs a member of his family during his retirement ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Oct. 15, 2017. A large contingent of family, friends and fellow Airman were on hand to wish Lopez well. He retires after 28 years of service in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Callie Ware/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.14.2017 Date Posted: 12.02.2017 09:16 Photo ID: 3992605 VIRIN: 171014-F-IJ844-0065 Resolution: 2364x3546 Size: 4.86 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief Lopez Retires, by SSgt Callie Ware, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.