Members of the Afghan National Army transport family members and two recovering children back to their home. The children were injured in a Taliban suicide bombing attack on Nov. 22, 2017, and treated at the Joint Theater Hospital on Bagram Airfield.
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2017 04:36
|Photo ID:
|3992536
|VIRIN:
|171129-A-QZ589-4818
|Resolution:
|5388x3648
|Size:
|3.84 MB
|Location:
|AF
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Children Survive Taliban Suicide Bombing Attack Thanks to a Joint Coalition Patrol Team [Image 1 of 8], by MSG Sheryl Lawry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Children Survive Taliban Suicide Bombing Attack Thanks to Joint Coalition Patrol Team
LEAVE A COMMENT