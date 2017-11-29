Members of the Afghan National Army transport family members and two recovering children back to their home. The children were injured in a Taliban suicide bombing attack on Nov. 22, 2017, and treated at the Joint Theater Hospital on Bagram Airfield.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2017 Date Posted: 12.02.2017 04:36 Photo ID: 3992536 VIRIN: 171129-A-QZ589-4818 Resolution: 5388x3648 Size: 3.84 MB Location: AF Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Children Survive Taliban Suicide Bombing Attack Thanks to a Joint Coalition Patrol Team [Image 1 of 8], by MSG Sheryl Lawry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.