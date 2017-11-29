Children Survive Taliban Suicide Bombing Attack Thanks to a Joint Coalition Patrol Team

Sergeant Patrick Russell hands the children their gifts after they board an Afghan National Army ambulance that transported them home. Russell and several others from the Georgian Liaison Team - a joint U.S. Marine and Georgian Army Patrol Team - were the first responders who helped save the children's lives after a Taliban suicide bomber attack, Nov. 22, 2017.
Children Survive Taliban Suicide Bombing Attack Thanks to Joint Coalition Patrol Team
