Sergeant Patrick Russell hands the children their gifts after they board an Afghan National Army ambulance that transported them home. Russell and several others from the Georgian Liaison Team - a joint U.S. Marine and Georgian Army Patrol Team - were the first responders who helped save the children's lives after a Taliban suicide bomber attack, Nov. 22, 2017.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2017 Date Posted: 12.02.2017 04:36 Photo ID: 3992534 VIRIN: 171129-A-QZ589-4813 Resolution: 2595x3583 Size: 3.51 MB Location: AF Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Children Survive Taliban Suicide Bombing Attack Thanks to a Joint Coalition Patrol Team [Image 1 of 8], by MSG Sheryl Lawry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.