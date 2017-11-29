(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Children Survive Taliban Suicide Bombing Attack Thanks to a Joint Coalition Patrol Team [Image 2 of 8]

    Children Survive Taliban Suicide Bombing Attack Thanks to a Joint Coalition Patrol Team

    AFGHANISTAN

    11.29.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Sheryl Lawry 

    U.S. Forces Afghanistan

    Sergeant Patrick Russell hands the children their gifts after they board an Afghan National Army ambulance that transported them home. Russell and several others from the Georgian Liaison Team - a joint U.S. Marine and Georgian Army Patrol Team - were the first responders who helped save the children's lives after a Taliban suicide bomber attack, Nov. 22, 2017.

    Children Survive Taliban Suicide Bombing Attack Thanks to Joint Coalition Patrol Team

    Bagram Airfield
    USFOR-A
    Resolute Support

    • LEAVE A COMMENT