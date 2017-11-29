Soldiers from the Afghan National Army and Georgian Army help the boys into the transport ambulance after being discharged from the Joint Theater Hospital on Bagram Airfield. The two boys were victims of a Taliban suicide bombing attack Nov. 22, 2017.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2017 Date Posted: 12.02.2017 04:37 Photo ID: 3992532 VIRIN: 171129-A-QZ589-4812 Resolution: 4908x3588 Size: 3.69 MB Location: AF Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Children Survive Taliban Suicide Bombing Attack Thanks to a Joint Coalition Patrol Team [Image 1 of 8], by MSG Sheryl Lawry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.