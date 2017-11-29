Children Survive Taliban Suicide Bombing Attack Thanks to a Joint Coalition Patrol Team

Georgian Army 1st Lt. Giorgi Shainidge (left) and U.S. Marine Sgt. Patrick Russell, talk to two of the boys they helped save after a Taliban suicide bombing attack Nov. 22, 2017. Both men are part of the Georgian Liaison Team - a joint Coalition Patrol Team - who were the first responders and provided life-saving aid to the children.

