Georgian Army 1st Lt. Giorgi Shainidge (left) and U.S. Marine Sgt. Patrick Russell, talk to two of the boys they helped save after a Taliban suicide bombing attack Nov. 22, 2017. Both men are part of the Georgian Liaison Team - a joint Coalition Patrol Team - who were the first responders and provided life-saving aid to the children.
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2017 04:37
|Photo ID:
|3992530
|VIRIN:
|171129-A-QZ589-4741
|Resolution:
|3012x3648
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|AF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Children Survive Taliban Suicide Bombing Attack Thanks to a Joint Coalition Patrol Team [Image 1 of 8], by MSG Sheryl Lawry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Children Survive Taliban Suicide Bombing Attack Thanks to Joint Coalition Patrol Team
LEAVE A COMMENT