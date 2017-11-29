U.S. Marines assigned to the Georgian Liaison Team - a joint Coalition Patrol Team - laugh with two children they helped save after a Taliban suicide bombing attack Nov. 22, 2017. The GLT was on a routine patrol when the suicide bombing occurred and their quick response secured the area, provided initial life-saving aid and transported four children to the Bagram Airfield's Joint Theater Hospital for treatment.

Children Survive Taliban Suicide Bombing Attack Thanks to a Joint Coalition Patrol Team