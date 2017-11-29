(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Children Survive Taliban Suicide Bombing Attack Thanks to a Joint Coalition Patrol Team

    Children Survive Taliban Suicide Bombing Attack Thanks to a Joint Coalition Patrol Team

    AFGHANISTAN

    11.29.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Sheryl Lawry 

    U.S. Forces Afghanistan

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Second Class Michael "Doc" McNeely with the Georgian Liaison Team - a joint Coalition Patrol Team - carries one of the children whose life he helped save after a Taliban suicide bombing attack Nov. 22, 2017. McNeely and the rest of the GLT were on a routine patrol when the suicide bombing occurred; their quick response secured the area, provided initial life-saving aid and transported four children to the Bagram Airfield's Joint Theater Hospital for further treatment.

    IMAGE INFO

    This work, Children Survive Taliban Suicide Bombing Attack Thanks to a Joint Coalition Patrol Team [Image 1 of 8], by MSG Sheryl Lawry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT