Iraqi medical staff member with Coalition support provide medical care at Taji

An Iraqi medical staff member stitches an open wound closed on an Iraqi mechanic who was injured in a work related accident at Camp Taji, Iraq, Nov. 28, 2017. Camp Taji is one of four CJTF - OIR building partner capacity locations dedicated to training partner forces and enhancing their effectiveness on the battlefield. CJTF - OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexander Holmes)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2017 03:08
|Photo ID:
|3992478
|VIRIN:
|171128-A-HA183-047
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|4.89 MB
|Location:
|TAJI, IQ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
