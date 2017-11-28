(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Iraqi medical staff member with Coalition support provide medical care at Taji [Image 1 of 4]

    Iraqi medical staff member with Coalition support provide medical care at Taji

    TAJI, IRAQ

    11.28.2017

    Photo by Spc. Alexander Holmes 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    An Iraqi medical staff member stitches an open wound closed on an Iraqi mechanic who was injured in a work related accident at Camp Taji, Iraq, Nov. 28, 2017. Camp Taji is one of four CJTF - OIR building partner capacity locations dedicated to training partner forces and enhancing their effectiveness on the battlefield. CJTF - OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexander Holmes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2017
    Date Posted: 12.02.2017 03:08
    Photo ID: 3992478
    VIRIN: 171128-A-HA183-047
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 4.89 MB
    Location: TAJI, IQ 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iraqi medical staff member with Coalition support provide medical care at Taji [Image 1 of 4], by SPC Alexander Holmes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Iraqi Security Force
    Taji
    Iraq
    CJTF-OIR
    Combined Joint Task Force-Opertaition Inherent Resolve
    Task Group-Taji

