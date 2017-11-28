Iraqi medical staff member with Coalition support provide medical care at Taji

Iraqi medical staff member disinfects an open wound with guidance from a New Zealand doctor on an Iraqi mechanic who was injured in a work related accident at Camp Taji, Iraq, Nov. 28, 2017. Camp Taji is one of four CJTF - OIR building partner capacity locations dedicated to training partner forces and enhancing their effectiveness on the battlefield. CJTF - OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexander Holmes)

