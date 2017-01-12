U.S. Army paratroopers stand in formation to receive their Swedish jump wings on Sicily Drop Zone during the 20th Annual Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Dec. 01, 2017. This year, eight countries are participating and they include; Colombia, Canada, Latvia, the Netherlands, Sweden, Italy, Germany, and Poland. Operation Toy Drop, hosted by the U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) is the largest combined airborne operation conducted worldwide. The event allows Soldiers the opportunity to train on their military occupational specialty, maintain their airborne readiness, and give back to the local community. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Lisa Velazco/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2017 Date Posted: 12.01.2017 22:53 Photo ID: 3991589 VIRIN: 171201-A-QW291-552 Resolution: 5616x3744 Size: 502.6 KB Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Toy Drop 20th Anniversary [Image 1 of 53], by SPC Lisa Velazco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.