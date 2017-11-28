artist of the army

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Juan C. Munoz, the U.S. Army Artist-in-Residence, assigned to the U.S. Army Center of Military History, sits in front of three of his working art pieces in his studio at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Nov. 28, 2017. The program provides a visual record to produce historical records of the Army field activities. The art program captures the human aspect of war by creating connections with the viewer and the artist by showcasing original art as it relates to military history. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Pablo N. Piedra)(clone stamp was used to remove two electrical cables near the left bottom wall and on the floor)

