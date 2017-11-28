(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Artist of the Army [Image 4 of 5]

    Artist of the Army

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Pablo Piedra 

    55th Combat Camera   

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Juan C. Munoz, the U.S. Army Artist-in-Residence, assigned to the U.S. Army Center of Military History, paints in his studio at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Nov. 28, 2017. The program provides a visual record to produce historical records of the Army field activities. The art program captures the human aspect of war by creating connections with the viewer and the artist by showcasing original art as it relates to military history. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Pablo N. Piedra)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 20:01
    Photo ID: 3991063
    VIRIN: 171128-A-KG432-0113
    Resolution: 5289x3530
    Size: 6.81 MB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Artist of the Army [Image 1 of 5], by SSG Pablo Piedra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    artist
    55th
    paint
    art
    museum
    virginia
    military history
    Fort Meade
    Combat Camera
    Maryland
    COMCAM
    army
    belvoir
    center of military history
    25m
    artist of the army

