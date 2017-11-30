(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fini Flight Photo

    Fini Flight Photo

    DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2017

    Photo by Capt. Nathan Wallin 

    148th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Jon Safstrom (center) poses for a photo with his fellow "Bulldogs" of the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard moments after his fini flight, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Stacey N. LaCoursiere)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 19:55
    Photo ID: 3991003
    VIRIN: 171128-Z-MI679-0338
    Resolution: 7706x5504
    Size: 37.17 MB
    Location: DULUTH, MN, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fini Flight Photo [Image 1 of 3], by Capt. Nathan Wallin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard

