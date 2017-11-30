Fini Flight Photo

Col. Jon Safstrom (center) poses for a photo with his fellow "Bulldogs" of the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard moments after his fini flight, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Stacey N. LaCoursiere)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2017 19:55
|Photo ID:
|3991003
|VIRIN:
|171128-Z-MI679-0338
|Resolution:
|7706x5504
|Size:
|37.17 MB
|Location:
|DULUTH, MN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
