148th Wing Commander, Col. Jon Safstrom arrives back on base at the completion of his fini flight, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Stacey N. LaCoursiere)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2017 19:55
|Photo ID:
|3991000
|VIRIN:
|171128-Z-MI679-0208
|Resolution:
|7706x5504
|Size:
|28.89 MB
|Location:
|DULUTH, MN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Commander's Final Flight [Image 1 of 3], by Capt. Nathan Wallin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
148TH FIGHTER WING COMMANDER TAKES FINAL FLIGHT
