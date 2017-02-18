Date Taken: 02.18.2017 Date Posted: 12.01.2017 19:55 Photo ID: 3991000 VIRIN: 171128-Z-MI679-0208 Resolution: 7706x5504 Size: 28.89 MB Location: DULUTH, MN, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Commander's Final Flight [Image 1 of 3], by Capt. Nathan Wallin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.