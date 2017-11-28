(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Commander's Final Approach [Image 3 of 3]

    Commander's Final Approach

    DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2017

    Photo by Capt. Nathan Wallin 

    148th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    148th Fighter Wing Commander, Col. Jon Safstrom pilots his F-16 fighter jet between the twin streams of water at the conclusion of fini flight, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. A military tradition, the fini flight recognizes a pilot's final flight with ceremonial gestures of respect and appreciation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Stacey N. LaCoursiere)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 19:54
    Photo ID: 3990999
    VIRIN: 171128-Z-MI679-0198
    Resolution: 6073x4338
    Size: 16.47 MB
    Location: DULUTH, MN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander's Final Approach [Image 1 of 3], by Capt. Nathan Wallin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    148TH FIGHTER WING COMMANDER TAKES FINAL FLIGHT

    Air National Guard

