148th Fighter Wing Commander, Col. Jon Safstrom pilots his F-16 fighter jet between the twin streams of water at the conclusion of fini flight, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. A military tradition, the fini flight recognizes a pilot's final flight with ceremonial gestures of respect and appreciation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Stacey N. LaCoursiere)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2017 19:54
|Photo ID:
|3990999
|VIRIN:
|171128-Z-MI679-0198
|Resolution:
|6073x4338
|Size:
|16.47 MB
|Location:
|DULUTH, MN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Commander's Final Approach [Image 1 of 3], by Capt. Nathan Wallin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
148TH FIGHTER WING COMMANDER TAKES FINAL FLIGHT
