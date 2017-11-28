Commander's Final Approach

148th Fighter Wing Commander, Col. Jon Safstrom pilots his F-16 fighter jet between the twin streams of water at the conclusion of fini flight, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. A military tradition, the fini flight recognizes a pilot's final flight with ceremonial gestures of respect and appreciation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Stacey N. LaCoursiere)

