    CFC Kickoff at Travis AFB [Image 3 of 4]

    CFC Kickoff at Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2017

    Photo by Lan Kim 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    From left to right, Chief Master Sgt. Ron Garbarini, 821st Contingency Response Squadron superintendent, and Chief Master Sgt. Mark Davis, 60th Medical Group superintendent, flips burger patties during the Combined Federal Campaign kick-off event on Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Nov. 29, 2017. CFC is the leading federal effort in raising millions of dollars every year with more than 200 campaigns occuring throughout the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lan Kim)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 19:32
    Photo ID: 3990993
    VIRIN: 171129-F-SK304-0084
    Resolution: 3000x2143
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFC Kickoff at Travis AFB [Image 1 of 4], by Lan Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Combined Federal Campaign
    CFC
    charity
    giving
    CFC kickoff
    60 AMW
    Col. John Klein
    No Bounds

