CFC Kickoff at Travis AFB

From left to right, Chief Master Sgt. Ron Garbarini, 821st Contingency Response Squadron superintendent, and Chief Master Sgt. Mark Davis, 60th Medical Group superintendent, flips burger patties during the Combined Federal Campaign kick-off event on Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Nov. 29, 2017. CFC is the leading federal effort in raising millions of dollars every year with more than 200 campaigns occuring throughout the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lan Kim)
