Col. John Klein, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, addresses a crowd of participants prior to a 1.5 mile race marking the kick off of the Combined Federal Campaign on Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Nov. 29, 2017. CFC is the leading federal effort in raising millions of dollars every year with more than 200 campaigns occuring throughout the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lan Kim)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2017 Date Posted: 12.01.2017 19:32 Photo ID: 3990992 VIRIN: 171129-F-SK304-0048 Resolution: 3000x2142 Size: 2.01 MB Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFC Kickoff at Travis AFB [Image 1 of 4], by Lan Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.