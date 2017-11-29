Col. John Klein, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, addresses a crowd of participants prior to a 1.5 mile race marking the kick off of the Combined Federal Campaign on Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Nov. 29, 2017. CFC is the leading federal effort in raising millions of dollars every year with more than 200 campaigns occuring throughout the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lan Kim)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2017 19:32
|Photo ID:
|3990992
|VIRIN:
|171129-F-SK304-0048
|Resolution:
|3000x2142
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CFC Kickoff at Travis AFB [Image 1 of 4], by Lan Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT