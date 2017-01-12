Broken lights sit in the shop at the Coast Guard Aids to Navigation station in Astoria, Ore., Nov. 29, 2017. These light were pulled from the Grays Harbor North Channel Range F Rear Light near Hoquiam, Wash., after it was vandalized for the second time that month. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Aids to Navigation Station Astoria.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2017 19:24
|Photo ID:
|3990974
|VIRIN:
|171201-G-KL864-1042
|Resolution:
|3000x2143
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|HOQUIAM, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Grays Harbor ATON Vandalizm [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Jonathan Klingenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT