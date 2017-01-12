Grays Harbor ATON Vandalizm

Broken lights sit in the shop at the Coast Guard Aids to Navigation station in Astoria, Ore., Nov. 29, 2017. These light were pulled from the Grays Harbor North Channel Range F Rear Light near Hoquiam, Wash., after it was vandalized for the second time that month. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Aids to Navigation Station Astoria.

Date Taken: 12.01.2017
Location: HOQUIAM, WA, US