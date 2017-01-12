(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Grays Harbor ATON Vandalism [Image 1 of 2]

    Grays Harbor ATON Vandalism

    HOQUIAM, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Broken lights sit in the shop at the Coast Guard Aids to Navigation station in Astoria, Ore., Nov. 29, 2017. These light were pulled from the Grays Harbor North Channel Range F Rear Light near Hoquiam, Wash., after it was vandalized for the second time that month. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Aids to Navigation Station Astoria.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 19:24
    Photo ID: 3990974
    VIRIN: 171201-G-KL864-1042
    Resolution: 3000x2143
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: HOQUIAM, WA, US 
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grays Harbor ATON Vandalism [Image 1 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Grays Harbor ATON Vandalism
    Grays Harbor ATON Vandalism

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    ATON
    Coast Guard
    Grays Harbor
    Rear Range Light
    Hoquiam Vandalizm

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT