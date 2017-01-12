The mount for the Grays Harbor North Channel Range F Rear Light near Hoquiam, Wash., is bent after it was vandalized on Nov. 29, 2017. This damage comes from the second time this light has been vandalized during the month of November. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Aids to Navigation Station Astoria.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2017 19:24
|Photo ID:
|3990972
|VIRIN:
|171201-G-KL864-1041
|Resolution:
|768x549
|Size:
|294.05 KB
|Location:
|HOQUIAM, WA, US
|Web Views:
|20
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Grays Harbor ATON Vandalism [Image 1 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
