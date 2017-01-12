(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Grays Harbor ATON Vandalism [Image 2 of 2]

    Grays Harbor ATON Vandalism

    HOQUIAM, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    The mount for the Grays Harbor North Channel Range F Rear Light near Hoquiam, Wash., is bent after it was vandalized on Nov. 29, 2017. This damage comes from the second time this light has been vandalized during the month of November. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Aids to Navigation Station Astoria.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 19:24
    Photo ID: 3990972
    VIRIN: 171201-G-KL864-1041
    Resolution: 768x549
    Size: 294.05 KB
    Location: HOQUIAM, WA, US 
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    Hoquiam
    Grays Harbor
    Rear Range Light
    Vandalizm

    • LEAVE A COMMENT