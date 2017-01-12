The mount for the Grays Harbor North Channel Range F Rear Light near Hoquiam, Wash., is bent after it was vandalized on Nov. 29, 2017. This damage comes from the second time this light has been vandalized during the month of November. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Aids to Navigation Station Astoria.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2017 Date Posted: 12.01.2017 19:24 Photo ID: 3990972 VIRIN: 171201-G-KL864-1041 Resolution: 768x549 Size: 294.05 KB Location: HOQUIAM, WA, US Web Views: 20 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Grays Harbor ATON Vandalism [Image 1 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.