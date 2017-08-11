(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Materials lab brings aboard new talent, engages high-velocity learning

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2017

    Photo by J.W. Marcum 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    PORT HUENEME, Calif.—Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division Materials Engineer Zachary Stephens stands in the Surface Warfare Combat Systems Materials Lab where he and Materials Subject Matter Expert Tim Tenopir test and evaluate materials, coatings, and composites through non-destructive testing and other methods.

    (U.S. Navy Photo by J.W. Marcum/ Released)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 19:11
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Materials lab brings aboard new talent, engages high-velocity learning, by J.W. Marcum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

