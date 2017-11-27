(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    S.W.A.T. certification granted to Mountain Home Air Force Base Emergency Response Team [Image 1 of 6]

    S.W.A.T. certification granted to Mountain Home Air Force Base Emergency Response Team

    MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Malissa Armstrong 

    366th Fighter Wing

    A member of the Emergency Services Team scans the area for threats during training Nov. 27, 2017, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. At the end of the training course, the team will be recognized as a Special Weapons and Tactics team, also known as S.W.A.T. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Malissa Armstrong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 18:43
    Photo ID: 3990962
    VIRIN: 171127-F-SZ127-027
    Resolution: 6002x4712
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, S.W.A.T. certification granted to Mountain Home Air Force Base Emergency Response Team [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Malissa Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    S.W.A.T.

