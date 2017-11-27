S.W.A.T. certification granted to Mountain Home Air Force Base Emergency Response Team

Members of the Emergency Services Team walk through a building during training Nov. 27, 2017, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. At the end of the training course, the team will be recognized as a Special Weapons and Tactics team, also known as S.W.A.T.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Malissa Armstrong)

