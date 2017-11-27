Members of the Emergency Services Team walk through a building during training Nov. 27, 2017, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. At the end of the training course, the team will be recognized as a Special Weapons and Tactics team, also known as S.W.A.T.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Malissa Armstrong)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2017 18:43
|Photo ID:
|3990961
|VIRIN:
|171127-F-SZ127-019
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, S.W.A.T. certification granted to Mountain Home Air Force Base Emergency Response Team [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Malissa Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT