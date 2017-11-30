(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kirtland Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony [Image 4 of 6]

    Kirtland Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2017

    Photo by Airman Alexandria Crawford 

    377th Air Base Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of Team Kirtland joined at the base chapel to light the christmas tree, eat some cookies, and visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus on Nov. 30, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Alexandria Crawford)

    Date Taken: 11.30.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 17:43
    Photo ID: 3990857
    VIRIN: 171003-F-ET712-0010
    Resolution: 5594x3996
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kirtland Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony [Image 1 of 6], by Amn Alexandria Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ceremony
    christmas
    tree
    lighting

