Members of Team Kirtland joined at the base chapel to light the christmas tree, eat some cookies, and visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus on Nov. 30, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Alexandria Crawford)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2017 17:43
|Photo ID:
|3990854
|VIRIN:
|171130-F-ET712-911
|Resolution:
|4914x3510
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Kirtland Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony [Image 1 of 6], by Amn Alexandria Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT