    AMSUS 2017 [Image 1 of 13]

    AMSUS 2017

    UNITED STATES

    11.30.2017

    Photo by Mariah Felipe 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    Vice Adm. Forrest Faison, Navy surgeon general and chief, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and Rear Adm. Michiya Sato, Japan Maritime Self Defense Force surgeon general, sign a non-binding Memorandum of Cooperation to establish a strategic vision for greater medical cooperation during the 126th Annual AMSUS Meeting for Federal Health Professionals Nov. 30 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Paul Kotara II/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 17:09
    Photo ID: 3990820
    VIRIN: 171130-N-RZ218-0134
    Resolution: 4496x3000
    Size: 2.92 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMSUS 2017 [Image 1 of 13], by Mariah Felipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

