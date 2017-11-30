AMSUS 2017

Vice Adm. Forrest Faison, Navy surgeon general and chief, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and Rear Adm. Michiya Sato, Japan Maritime Self Defense Force surgeon general, sign a non-binding Memorandum of Cooperation to establish a strategic vision for greater medical cooperation during the 126th Annual AMSUS Meeting for Federal Health Professionals Nov. 30 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Paul Kotara II/released)

