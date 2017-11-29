(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Honorary commanders enjoy base visit

    Honorary commanders enjoy base visit

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2017

    Photo by Maj. Stanley Paregien 

    932nd Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Honorary commanders representing various communities around the Scott Air Force Base area came out to interact with base and 932nd Airlift Wing leadership on Nov. 29, 2017. Pictured here is the 932nd Mission Support Group Interim Commander, Lt. Col. Wayne Johnson, who helped the visitors with weapons discussions as his honorary commander, Paul Evans, of Evans Law Firm, gets a chance to see how heavy the empty rifle is. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Stan Paregien)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 16:13
    Photo ID: 3990700
    VIRIN: 171129-F-IR989-420
    Resolution: 2629x1974
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honorary commanders enjoy base visit, by Maj. Stanley Paregien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Honorary
    honorary commanders
    Wayne Johnson
    932nd Airlift Wing
    932AW
    932nd AW
    #932ndAW
    932nd Citizen Airman
    #932ndAirliftWing

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT