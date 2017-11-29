Honorary commanders enjoy base visit

Honorary commanders representing various communities around the Scott Air Force Base area came out to interact with base and 932nd Airlift Wing leadership on Nov. 29, 2017. Pictured here is the 932nd Mission Support Group Interim Commander, Lt. Col. Wayne Johnson, who helped the visitors with weapons discussions as his honorary commander, Paul Evans, of Evans Law Firm, gets a chance to see how heavy the empty rifle is. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Stan Paregien)

