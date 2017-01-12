MOPP four fun

Tech. Sgt. Megan Deleon, 60th Civil Engineering Squadron NCO in charge of emergency plans and operations, completes a mile run in Mission Orientated Protectice Posture (MOPP) four gear which began at 6:45 a.m. Dec. 1, 2017, at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. CES ran thier PT in MOPP four to enhance mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathon D. A. Carnell)

