    MOPP four fun

    MOPP four fun

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathon Carnell 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Megan Deleon, 60th Civil Engineering Squadron NCO in charge of emergency plans and operations, completes a mile run in Mission Orientated Protectice Posture (MOPP) four gear which began at 6:45 a.m. Dec. 1, 2017, at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. CES ran thier PT in MOPP four to enhance mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathon D. A. Carnell)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 15:58
    Photo ID: 3990684
    VIRIN: 171201-F-NP696-1136
    Resolution: 4016x6016
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MOPP four fun, by A1C Jonathon Carnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Travis

