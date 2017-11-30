(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    VMFA(AW) 225 support ground troops during Winter Fury [Image 1 of 2]

    VMFA(AW) 225 support ground troops during Winter Fury

    UNITED STATES

    11.30.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Nadia Stark 

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif. – Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron [VMFA(AW)] 225 prepare an F/A-18D Hornet to support missions for Exercise Winter Fury 18 on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., Nov. 30. Winter Fury is an opportunity for 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing to exercise the skills needed as the aviation combat element of a Marine Air Ground Task Force during a combat deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nadia J. Stark/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 14:24
    Photo ID: 3990395
    VIRIN: 171130-M-BV291-851
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 8.22 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFA(AW) 225 support ground troops during Winter Fury [Image 1 of 2], by LCpl Nadia Stark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VMFA(AW) 225 support ground troops during Winter Fury
    Lending Air: VMFA(AW) offers expeditionary support

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    expeditionary
    MCAS Miramar
    Fury
    Exercise Winter Fury 18

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT