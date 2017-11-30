VMFA(AW) 225 support ground troops during Winter Fury

Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif. – Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron [VMFA(AW)] 225 prepare an F/A-18D Hornet to support missions for Exercise Winter Fury 18 on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., Nov. 30. Winter Fury is an opportunity for 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing to exercise the skills needed as the aviation combat element of a Marine Air Ground Task Force during a combat deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nadia J. Stark/Released)

