    U.S. Soldiers March in Romania's National Day Parade

    BUCHAREST, ROMANIA

    12.01.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Keeler 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 18th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division from Fort Riley, Kansas, participated in Romania's National Day Parade on Dec. 1, 2017, at the Arc de Triomphe in Bucharest, Romania. The National Day Parade celebrates the day when ethnic Romanians declared the unification of Transylvania and its territories with Romania. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Keeler / 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 13:38
    Photo ID: 3990294
    VIRIN: 171201-A-FI259-0037
    Resolution: 3600x2351
    Size: 5.41 MB
    Location: BUCHAREST, RO 
    Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US
    Hometown: MANHATTAN, KS, US
    Hometown: NEW YORK, NY, US
    Hometown: WITCHITA, KS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers March in Romania's National Day Parade, by SSG Matthew Keeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Romania
    drill
    USEUCOM
    EUCOM
    Army
    parade
    Drill and Ceremony
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope

