U.S. Soldiers March in Romania's National Day Parade

Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 18th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division from Fort Riley, Kansas, participated in Romania's National Day Parade on Dec. 1, 2017, at the Arc de Triomphe in Bucharest, Romania. The National Day Parade celebrates the day when ethnic Romanians declared the unification of Transylvania and its territories with Romania. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Keeler / 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

