(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Earthquake shakes DAFB [Image 3 of 3]

    Earthquake shakes DAFB

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashlin Fox 

    Armed Forces Medical Examiner System

    A quadrupole time in flight machine is shown Dec. 1, 2017, at the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. An earthquake can have an effect on the QTOF because any movement at the wrong time can affect the data. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Ashlin Fox)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 13:38
    Photo ID: 3990281
    VIRIN: 171201-F-DS634-015
    Resolution: 5618x3746
    Size: 4.02 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Earthquake shakes DAFB [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Ashlin Fox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Earthquake shakes DAFB
    Earthquake shakes DAFB
    Earthquake shakes DAFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Earthquake shakes DAFB

    TAGS

    Delaware
    Dover
    AFMES

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT