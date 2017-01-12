Members of the Civil Engineering Squadron run in Mission Orientated Protectice Posture (MOPP) four gear at 6:45 a.m. Dec. 1, 2017, at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. CES ran thier PT in MOPP four to enhance mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathon D. A. Carnell)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2017 13:30
|Photo ID:
|3990274
|VIRIN:
|171201-F-NP696-1025
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MOPP four fun [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Jonathon Carnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
