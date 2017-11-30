171130-N-AT856-037 WILLIAMSBURG, Va (November 30, 2017) - Gunners Mate 1st Class Petty Officer Andrew Mattson, a Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group (NAVELSG) Crew Serve Weapons Instructor, provides Rear Adm. Rod "Tool" DeWalt, Deputy Commander, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, training on a M240B machine gun simulator while on a tour of NAVELSG's training facilities on Naval Weapons Station Yorktown-Cheatham Annex, Nov 30. NAVELSG provides expeditionary logistics capabilities for the Navy and joint services . U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist William S. Parker/Released).

