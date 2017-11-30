(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group [Image 1 of 2]

    Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group

    VA, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2017

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer William Parker 

    Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group

    171130-N-AT856-037 WILLIAMSBURG, Va (November 30, 2017) - Gunners Mate 1st Class Petty Officer Andrew Mattson, a Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group (NAVELSG) Crew Serve Weapons Instructor, provides Rear Adm. Rod "Tool" DeWalt, Deputy Commander, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, training on a M240B machine gun simulator while on a tour of NAVELSG's training facilities on Naval Weapons Station Yorktown-Cheatham Annex, Nov 30. NAVELSG provides expeditionary logistics capabilities for the Navy and joint services . U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist William S. Parker/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 13:08
    Photo ID: 3990260
    VIRIN: 171130-N-AT856-037
    Resolution: 3711x2651
    Size: 643.8 KB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group [Image 1 of 2], by CPO William Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group
    Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group

    Reserve
    Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group
    NAVELSG
    Cargo Handlers
    Cargo Handling Training

    • LEAVE A COMMENT