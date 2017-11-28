171128-N-TP832-021

MAYPORT, Fla. (Nov. 28, 2017) - Ambassador Liliana Ayalde, civilian deputy commander and foreign policy advisor, U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command, gives remarks during the annual Maritime Synchronization Conference aboard Naval Station Mayport. The conference brings together U.S. Navy attachés and section chiefs from the USSOUTHCOM area of responsibility, which encompasses the Caribbean and Central and South America, while it also includes other service surrogates and stakeholders from component, service, theater and national agencies to discuss common naval issues and concerns to develop innovative solutions for current and future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Michael Lopez/Released)

