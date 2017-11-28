171128-N-TP832-007

MAYPORT, Fla. (Nov. 28, 2017) - Rear Adm. Linda Wackerman, deputy commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, gives opening remarks during the annual Maritime Synchronization Conference aboard Naval Station Mayport. The conference brings together U.S. Navy attachés and section chiefs from the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility, which encompasses the Caribbean and Central and South America, while it also includes other service surrogates and stakeholders from component, service, theater and national agencies to discuss common naval issues and concerns to develop innovative solutions for current and future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Michael Lopez/Released)

