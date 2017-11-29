GULFPORT, Mississippi (November 29, 2017) Yeoman 2nd Class Tychelle Earlycutt, from Temple, Texas, and Equipment Operator 3rd Class Justin Brunson from Mangum, Oklahoma, update the Civil Engineer Construction Equipment status boards during the Air Det. Mount Out Exercise. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1 conducted the 48-hour exercise with a scenario for preparing pieces of construction equipment, several pallets of supplies, and associated paperwork for shipment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brannon Deugan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2017 Date Posted: 12.01.2017 11:35 Photo ID: 3990017 VIRIN: 171129-N-SD965-040 Resolution: 2784x1848 Size: 2.16 MB Location: GULFPORT, MS, US Hometown: MANGUM, OK, US Hometown: TEMPLE, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB 1 Completes Air Det Mount Out [Image 1 of 2], by PO1 Brannon Deugan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.