    NMCB 1 Completes Air Det Mount Out [Image 1 of 2]

    NMCB 1 Completes Air Det Mount Out

    GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brannon Deugan 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1

    GULFPORT, Mississippi (November 29, 2017) Yeoman 2nd Class Tychelle Earlycutt, from Temple, Texas, and Equipment Operator 3rd Class Justin Brunson from Mangum, Oklahoma, update the Civil Engineer Construction Equipment status boards during the Air Det. Mount Out Exercise.  Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1 conducted the 48-hour exercise with a scenario for preparing pieces of construction equipment, several pallets of supplies, and associated paperwork for shipment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brannon Deugan)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Seabees Train to Fight Tonight with 48-hour Deployment Readiness Exercise

    SEABEE
    U.S. NAVY
    NAVAL MOBILE CONSTRUCTION BATTALION ONE

