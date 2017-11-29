(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NMCB 1 Completes Air Det Mount Out [Image 2 of 2]

    GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brannon Deugan 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1

    GULFPORT, Mississippi (November 29, 2017) Construction Electrician 3rd Class Jeromy Harris from Newark, California and Builder 3rd Class Donielle Senez from Arbi, Louisiana build a pallet during the Air Det. Mount Out Exercise.  Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1 conducted the 48-hour exercise with a scenario for preparing pieces of construction equipment, several pallets of supplies, and associated paperwork for shipment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brannon Deugan)

    SEABEE
    U.S. NAVY
    NAVAL MOBILE CONSTRUCTION BATTALION ONE

