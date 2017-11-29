GULFPORT, Mississippi (November 29, 2017) Construction Electrician 3rd Class Jeromy Harris from Newark, California and Builder 3rd Class Donielle Senez from Arbi, Louisiana build a pallet during the Air Det. Mount Out Exercise. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1 conducted the 48-hour exercise with a scenario for preparing pieces of construction equipment, several pallets of supplies, and associated paperwork for shipment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brannon Deugan)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2017 11:35
|Photo ID:
|3990016
|VIRIN:
|171129-N-SD965-032
|Resolution:
|2784x1848
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MS, US
|Hometown:
|ARABI, LA, US
|Hometown:
|NEWARK, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NMCB 1 Completes Air Det Mount Out [Image 1 of 2], by PO1 Brannon Deugan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
