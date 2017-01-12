U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Robert Huston, NATO Headquarters Sarajevo commander, met with the Ambassador of The Netherlands to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Dr. Reinout Caspar, Dec. 1, 2017, Sarajevo, BiH. Huston expressed appreciation for the assistance The Netherlands provide to the country and NATO’s commitment to protecting and supporting all citizens of BiH. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Sorsek)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2017 Date Posted: 12.01.2017 11:06 Photo ID: 3989952 VIRIN: 171201-F-CW187-005 Resolution: 3638x2421 Size: 511.18 KB Location: SARAJEVO, BA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Netherlands Ambassador to BiH, by SSgt Amber Sorsek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.