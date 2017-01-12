U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Robert Huston, NATO Headquarters Sarajevo commander, met with the Ambassador of The Netherlands to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Dr. Reinout Caspar, Dec. 1, 2017, Sarajevo, BiH. Huston expressed appreciation for the assistance The Netherlands provide to the country and NATO’s commitment to protecting and supporting all citizens of BiH. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Sorsek)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2017 11:06
|Photo ID:
|3989952
|VIRIN:
|171201-F-CW187-005
|Resolution:
|3638x2421
|Size:
|511.18 KB
|Location:
|SARAJEVO, BA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Netherlands Ambassador to BiH, by SSgt Amber Sorsek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT