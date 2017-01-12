(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Netherlands Ambassador to BiH

    SARAJEVO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

    12.01.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Sorsek 

    NATO Headquarters Sarajevo

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Robert Huston, NATO Headquarters Sarajevo commander, met with the Ambassador of The Netherlands to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Dr. Reinout Caspar, Dec. 1, 2017, Sarajevo, BiH. Huston expressed appreciation for the assistance The Netherlands provide to the country and NATO’s commitment to protecting and supporting all citizens of BiH. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Sorsek)

    This work, The Netherlands Ambassador to BiH, by SSgt Amber Sorsek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Sarajevo
    BiH
    Camp Butmir

