(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Native American Heritage Month [Image 2 of 8]

    Native American Heritage Month

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kris Lindstrom 

    NAVAL MEDICAL CENTER PORTSMOUTH

    171129-N-GN619-050 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Nov. 29, 2017) – Pastor William M. Reid, a member of the Meherrin Indian tribe of North Carolina, presents standard arrows from his culture during Naval Medical Center Portsmouth’s (NMCP) Native American Heritage Month celebration. NMCP’s Diversity Committee hosts the annual Native American Heritage Celebration to honor the history and culture of Native Americans nationwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kris R. Lindstrom)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 10:34
    Photo ID: 3989829
    VIRIN: 171129-N-GN619-050
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 4.54 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Native American Heritage Month [Image 1 of 8], by PO2 Kris Lindstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Native American Heritage Month
    Native American Heritage Month
    Native American Heritage Month
    Native American Heritage Month
    Native American Heritage Month
    Native American Heritage Month
    Native American Heritage Month
    Native American Heritage Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NMCP Celebrates Native American Heritage Month

    TAGS

    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth
    Native American Heritage Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT