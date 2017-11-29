171129-N-GN619-043 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Nov. 29, 2017) – Pastor William M. Reid, a member of the Meherrin Indian tribe of North Carolina, speaks about the history and culture of his tribe during Naval Medical Center Portsmouth’s (NMCP) Native American Heritage Month celebration. NMCP’s Diversity Committee hosts the annual Native American Heritage Month celebration to honor the history and culture of Native Americans nationwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kris R. Lindstrom)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2017 Date Posted: 12.01.2017 10:33 Photo ID: 3989818 VIRIN: 171129-N-GN619-043 Resolution: 4932x3523 Size: 5.32 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Native American Heritage Month [Image 1 of 8], by PO2 Kris Lindstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.