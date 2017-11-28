FBI Shares Tools, Trains Partner Nations to Fight Terrorists Online

Assistant Special Agent Christopher Serdinak, who is in charge of the counterterrorism program in Chicago for the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, introduces his team of experts who will be teaching the necessary skills to bring the fight to the internet at the global counterterrorism workshop on “Investigating Terrorists Online” Nov. 27 at the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies here. (Marshall Center photo by Karl-Heinz Wedhorn)

