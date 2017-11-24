U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. William P. Robertson waves to the crowd attending the annual Santa Claus parade in Peoria, Ill. Nov. 24, 2017. Robertson serves as the Chief of Staff, Illinois Air National Guard, and was named Grand Marshall for the parade, now in its 130th year, which is the longest running holiday parade in the country. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Todd Pendleton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.24.2017 Date Posted: 12.01.2017 07:41 Photo ID: 3989269 VIRIN: 171124-Z-WG797-0233 Resolution: 3000x2400 Size: 1.31 MB Location: PEORIA, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Santa Claus Parade, by MSgt Todd Pendleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.